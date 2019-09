Chiefs unimpressed with coach’s sarcastic attitude

Tembo stamping his authority at SuperSport

Former Pirates defender in hot water for assaulting a referee

Want away player and Leopards management smoke peace pipe

Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.