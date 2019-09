After coach Rulani Mokwena took over, Pirates have won just one in six games and that is said to have unsettled the club’s management.

“They are still behind Rulani and believe he can turn Pirates into the feared side they once were. But if things do not turn around in the coming few weeks, they might look at other options,” said a source.

