Short-tempered Sundowns star urged to reform

Mamelodi Sundowns players said they have tried their best to talk to Gaston Sirino, who always seems to be prone to losing his temper on the pitch.

Sirino has been shown numerous yellow cards for his behaviour and was once shown a red card last season.

“We have tried our best and we are tired of talking to him because nothing has changed,” one senior player at the club told Phakaaathi.

“The sad thing is that the team need the player and we cannot afford to lose him because he is a key player in the team. He scores for us and also assists all the time,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


