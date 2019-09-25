Short-tempered Sundowns star urged to reform

Sirino has been shown numerous yellow cards for his behaviour and was once shown a red card last season.

“We have tried our best and we are tired of talking to him because nothing has changed,” one senior player at the club told Phakaaathi.

“The sad thing is that the team need the player and we cannot afford to lose him because he is a key player in the team. He scores for us and also assists all the time,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Pitso upset about Mabunda’s injury

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.