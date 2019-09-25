Management reads riot act to Pirates players

A source close to one of the players said management had to intervene when they felt the team were not showing signs of improvement.

“There was a feeling that the players are not pulling their weight and management spoke to them during the recent Fifa break. They wanted to know if there were any issues they needed to talk about. It seems to have worked as their performance has improved a little and it is a matter of time before the results come,” said the source.

Rulani Mokwena’s side did beat Chippa United in a league game, but then lost to Bidvest Wits 4-3 on Saturday.

