Ex-Chiefs midfielder wants out at Leopards

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Adriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana is unhappy at Black Leopards and wants out as he now wants to return home to Madagascar, Phakaaathi Plus sources have claimed.

READ: Ex-Chiefs midfielder refuses to play at Leopards

Dax joined Leopards in August after he was released by Amakhosi who had exhausted their foreign quota.

“He was happy when he first came here but is now a different person, you can see that there is something bothering him. And I have heard that the language issues and general lifestyle of Venda is proving too much for him to adapt to and he is now homesick,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.