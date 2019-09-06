Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star linked with Scandinavian move

The 30-year-old player spent a frustrating three years at Masandawana whom he joined after ditching Kaizer Chiefs where he was a regular and trusted soldier.

READ: Brilliant Khuzwayo returns to Chiefs

“His friend (Matthew) Rusike who played at Cape Town City some time ago is working on a deal for him overseas, I am not sure which team it will be yet but it will be in Sweden, Denmark or Norway. Rusike has been urging George to come join him over there,” said a source.

Rusike is currently at Stabaek FC in Norway.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.