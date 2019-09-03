Retired Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo considers options

Recently retired Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is still considering his options after a persistent ankle injury forced him out of the game prematurely.

A source said the 29-year-old is undecided on what to do next.

“There are people who advised him not to completely give up hope of recovering as he can still heal and play on. He is also considering taking his insurance payment and starting a new career or going to do goalkeeping coaching courses as advised by his former coach Micho Sredojevic,” said a source.

