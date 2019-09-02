No last minute signings for PSL ‘Big Three’?

The transfer window closes at midnight today.

Chiefs have been linked with the likes of Aubrey Ngoma, Jeremy Brockie and Thabang Monare looked are believed to be content with the five signings they made so far.

READ: No more new signings for Chiefs

Pirates, who have been linked with Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo for some time, are said to be happy with the seven signings they made during the transfer period.

Sundowns are said to be struggling to get the players they require and are also not willing to release any of their players for free. The Brazilians have been linked with Chiefs’ Khama Billiat and Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United.

It now looks like there will not be any last minute signings from the PSL ‘Big Three’.

