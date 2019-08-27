Pirates given short shrift on Grobler – for now

The Bafana Bafana international is top of Pirates’ shopping list but might have to dig a bit deeper to convince Matsantsantsa A Pitori to let go of their prolific marksman.

READ: Pirates to table another offer for SuperSport striker

“SuperSport do not want to sell Grobler, that is what the boss Stanley Matthews said,” a source revealed.

“But at the end of the day everyone has their price and if they come up with the right offer, United might be persuaded,” the source added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.