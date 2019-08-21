Frustrated Sundowns forward desperate for a move

Ali Meza’s situation is getting more complicated by the day and Mamelodi Sundowns are working around the clock to find him a club that will take him on loan but it seems there are quite a few hurdles that are stalling the Venezuelan’s temporary move away from the club.

Meza was training with Maritzburg United a couple of weeks ago and it seemed it was a done deal that he would join the Team of Choice until coach Eric Tinkler sent him back to Chloorkop.

As it stands, Meza is still with Sundowns but is said to be desperate to find a club that will play him regularly as he has been starved of game time by Pitso Mosimane.

