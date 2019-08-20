Mgosi 20.8.2019 09:48 am

Discarded Pirates winger gets his wish

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Qalinge (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

A source close to new SuperSport United winger Thabo Qalinge has revealed that the former Orlando Pirates player always intended joining Matsatsantsa after learning he would be released by Pirates.

According to the source, the speedy winger believes he still has to prove himself at the club that helped nurture his talent.

“He is a product of SuperSport development, I don’t think many people remember that. But again, he never really did much at senior level when he was promoted and left to join Mpumalanga Black Aces. After hearing he would be released, he wanted to go back to SuperSport because they helped develop him. He is excited and wants to repay the club for having faith in him,” said the source.

