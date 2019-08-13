Why Wits won’t sell Hlatshwayo to Pirates

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is holding on to his captain Thulani Hlatshwayo because he might not have anyone to replace him, Phakaaathi has been informed.

READ: Mahachi opens up about Pirates exit

Hlatshwayo was said to be on Orlando Pirates’ shopping list but their advances were thwarted.

“Hunt has Robyn Johannes as cover for the central defender role but he (Johannes) is considering going back to Cape Town City. And with Benni (McCarthy) having publicly said he needs an experienced defender, the move could happen before the end of the transfer window,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.