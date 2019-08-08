Safa eye Pirates coach Sredojevic for Bafana job

While talk is that Safa are looking to get a local coach for the vacant Bafana Bafana job, Phakaaathi Plus has been made aware that they might change their mind if a well-qualified foreign coach were to be available and also affordable.

READ: Green Eagles target Pirates

A source said that there are some inside Safa who are pushing for the organisation to poach Orlando Pirates’ Micho Sredojevic.

“Micho has been here for two years and has a proven record at national team level. He is a good motivator and knows our players well. He could be the man we have been looking for all along,” said the source.

Micho has previously had stints with Uganda and Ethiopia, taking the former to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.