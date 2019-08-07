Pirates set to send one new recruit on loan

Orlando Pirates might send one of their new recruits on loan, a source at the club has revealed.

It is not known which player it is, but Phakaaathi has learned it is either Tebogo Tlolane or Tshegofatso Mabasa.

“The technical team believe he still has a lot to learn and say he will be under pressure at Pirates. That is why they want to send him on loan so that he can get game time and grow as a player. They really like him and believe he has a bright future at Pirates, but now it’s not the right time because the team are under pressure and some players find it difficult to deliver under pressure,” said the source.

