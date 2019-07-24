SuperSport star mum over Europe move

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has returned to the country following his trials in Europe and it is unclear at this point if the Bafana Bafana international will make his dream move abroad.

The youngster is tipped to be one of the brightest stars of South African football if he moves to Europe but at this moment, Phakaaathi understands that Mokoena’s move may be put on ice, at least for now.

“He is back with the team and has joined them in pre-season. The interest from Europe is still there but the team management are discussing the move behind closed doors,” said a source close to the player.

