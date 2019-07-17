Swallows’ bid for status rejected by NFD sides

A source told Phakaaathi that the money Swallows were offering was too little.

“They tried to negotiate but they were turned down by both clubs. They are now trying to forge a working relationship with Maccab, but I don’t think it will work because Maccabi’s owners have made it clear they have plans for their team,” said a source.

Another source said Swallows were told to go and find more money before Maccabi could consider their offer.

