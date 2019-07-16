Ex-Chiefs star struggling to make ends meet

Phakaaathi has been told that former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United star Mandla Masango is struggling to make ends meet of late.

The 29-year-old is understood to have relocated to his family home after he could no longer afford to pay the rent of his luxury apartment in Midrand.

“At the moment it looks like he is down and out and he decided to go back home to allegedly avoid being kicked out of that apartment he was renting,” said a source.

“People have been ridiculing him because he was apparently gloating about a big house he was renting,” the source added.

