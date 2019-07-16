Mgosi 16.7.2019 09:55 am

Pirates eye SuperSport duo after club rebuff

Phakaaathi Reporter
Evans Rusike and Bradley Grobler of Super Sport United shaking hands with Ayanda Nkili of Polokwane City (Photo by Gallo Images)

Evans Rusike and Bradley Grobler of Super Sport United shaking hands with Ayanda Nkili of Polokwane City (Photo by Gallo Images)

Sources have claimed the Buccaneers are targeting Grobler and Rusike as they want to boost their strike force ahead of their Caf Champions League campaign.

Orlando Pirates are expected to turn their sights on SuperSport United duo Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike after their bid for Ghanaian star Sogne Yaccouba was reportedly rejected by Asante Kotoko.

READ: Ex-Chiefs and Pirates stars on verge of Eswatini moves

Sources have claimed the Buccaneers are now targeting Grobler and Rusike as they want to boost their strike force ahead of their Caf Champions League campaign.

“I have heard they are interested in either Grobler or Rusike but they could make a bid for both. They need Grobler’s height as a replacement for Thamsanqa Gabuza whom they sold to SuperSport earlier,” a source claimed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso snubs overseas move for Sundowns stay 16.7.2019
Ex-Chiefs star struggling to make ends meet 16.7.2019
Thugs steal former Pirates defender’s car – report 15.7.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 