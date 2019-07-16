Pirates eye SuperSport duo after club rebuff

Orlando Pirates are expected to turn their sights on SuperSport United duo Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike after their bid for Ghanaian star Sogne Yaccouba was reportedly rejected by Asante Kotoko.

Sources have claimed the Buccaneers are now targeting Grobler and Rusike as they want to boost their strike force ahead of their Caf Champions League campaign.

“I have heard they are interested in either Grobler or Rusike but they could make a bid for both. They need Grobler’s height as a replacement for Thamsanqa Gabuza whom they sold to SuperSport earlier,” a source claimed.

