After Teko, Ngele got same silent treatment at Sundowns

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Mogakolodi Ngele seems to have suffered the same silent treatment that former Downs captain Teko Modise spoke about in his book, The Curse of Teko.

The “General” as Modise is known, revealed that Pitso Mosimane did not talk to him in his final two years at the club.

Ngele, who has joined Black Leopards after a frustrating spell at Downs, hinted that “Jingles” did not say anything to him while at Downs, particularly in his final season at the club where he spent most of it in the stands as he did not feature at all for the Brazilians.

