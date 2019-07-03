Pirates lead Chiefs and Sundowns in race for Rusike’s signature

Orlando Pirates may beat Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns to Evans Rusike’s services, if what Phakaaathi sources have been whispering is anything to go by.

The SuperSport United attacker is hot property but the Buccaneers are said to be now favourites to land the lanky forward.

“Pirates may have sweetened the deal with SuperSport when they agreed to release (Thamsanqa) Gabuza and (Kudakwashe) Mahachi to them. That leaves them in a good place to negotiate with SuperSport for Rusike,” said a source. But another source said Pirates are more interested in Tebogo Mokoena from Matsatsantsa.

