Gabuza unhappy at leaving Pirates

The striker felt that he wasn’t given a fair chance to play last season and he was looking forward to making an impression in the upcoming season. But having made a move to SuperSport United, he is looking forward to reviving his career.

“I think every player that leaves a big team gets disappointed. He was really looking forward to making an impact this season, but things didn’t go okay for him. It is sad because he loves the team very much and wanted to work extra hard this season. But I think he accepted the situation looking at how he has been in the last couple of days. He just wants to play football,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Leopards snap up former Pirates captain Matlaba

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.