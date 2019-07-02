Mgosi 2.7.2019 11:32 am

Gabuza unhappy at leaving Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

A source close to Thamsanqa Gabuza has revealed that the striker is very disappointed to have parted ways with Orlando Pirates.

The striker felt that he wasn’t given a fair chance to play last season and he was looking forward to making an impression in the upcoming season. But having made a move to SuperSport United, he is looking forward to reviving his career.

“I think every player that leaves a big team gets disappointed. He was really looking forward to making an impact this season, but things didn’t go okay for him. It is sad because he loves the team very much and wanted to work extra hard this season. But I think he accepted the situation looking at how he has been in the last couple of days. He just wants to play football,” said the source.

