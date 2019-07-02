Sundowns keen to re-sign Zambian striker

Phakaaathi understands that Mamelodi Sundowns could revive their interest in Zambian young prospect Lameck Banda, who they signed two years ago but the 18-year-old did not kick a ball for the Brazilians.

READ: Ngele opens up about his frustrating time at Sundowns

He was then sent out on loan to Zambian side Zesco United before he made a permanent move to Buildcon after a failed trial in with Turkish side FC Gotzepe earlier this year.

“The coach (Pitso Mosimane) really loves the player and he is keen to being him to the club again and maybe send him out on loan to other sides so he can gain some experience,” said a source within the Masandawana camp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.