Sekotlong not keen to return to Sundowns

Thokozani Sekotlong is not keen on returning to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The striker is said to be plotting a permanent move to Black Leopards as he spent the past six months there on loan.

Sekotlong has struggled for game time at Downs and he believes that the situation will still be the same when he goes back unlike at Leopards where he was used a bit more.

“There is Emiliano Tade who Pitso Mosimane bought at the same time Thokozani was sent out on loan. There is Jeremy Brockie who is a big name but is sidelined. Thokozani knows his chances of playing are slim if he goes back to Sundowns,” a source revealed.

