Ex-Chiefs midfielder on the hunt for new club

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khotso Malope is training hard on his own while searching for a new home.

READ: Axed Chiefs striker considers Maritzburg move

A source close to the player says the 24-year-old midfielder’s departure from Amakhosi hasn’t really sat well with him, but he is hopeful he will find a new team soon.

“He didn’t see it coming, he never really expected to leave like that. He had plans at Chiefs and wanted to be one of the players who would be remembered for a long time. Unfortunately things didn’t go according to plan and he is now training very hard during the off-season because he is certain he will find a new club soon,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.