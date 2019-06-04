Soumahoro’s future with Sundowns unclear

Bangaly Soumahoro’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns is once again the centre of attention as coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to decide whether he wants to keep the Ivorian defender after he said there would be a massive clear-out at Chloorkop.

Soumahoro was sidelined by a long-term injury where he missed the entire domestic season and only made one appearance off the bench in a Caf Champions League game against Al-Ahly.

The centre-back runs the risk of being a benchwarmer as the likes of Wayne Arendse, Rivaldo Coetzee and Ricardo Nascimento are Mosimane’s favourites at the heart of defence.

