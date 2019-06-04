Wayward Sundowns star in hot water

Phakaaathi understands that Phakamani Mahlambi may face disciplinary proceedings at Mamelodi Sundowns if indeed it is confirmed that the 21-year-old’s dismissal from the Bafana Bafana camp was because he was under the influence.

A source has told Phakaaathi that Sundowns has a policy of fining players even when they get red cards.

“The club has every right to discipline him because he is representing them in the national team. So if what they say he did turns out to be true, he will definitely be fined by the club,” the source said.

