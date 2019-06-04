Chiefs to offer Ntshangase to Wits to sweeten Monare deal?

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be preparing a bid for Bidvest Wits midfielder, Thabang Monare which could include a swap with Siphelele Ntshangase.

A source has claimed Amakhosi have been eyeing the Wits midfielder for a while and are pulling out all the stops to convince Gavin Hunt to release him.

“They are considering offering Ntshangase to Wits as a way to try and get their man. He is one of the players that the technical team have identified as a player they need to reinforce the team for next season,” said a source.

Chiefs were also said to have been interested in Gabadinho Mhango but Wits have since moved quickly and exercised their option on his contract by adding a further year to his stay.

