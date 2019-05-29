Mgosi 29.5.2019 09:57 am

Zwane set to return to Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Zwane of Golden Arrows (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

It has emerged that Mamelodi Sundowns could make a U-turn on the future of Siyanda Zwane, who is currently on loan at Golden Arrows.

Zwane spent the entire campaign with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit and Downs were believed to have decided to extend his loan spell at Abafana Bes’thende.

However, it now appears as though the right-back could be returning to Chloorkop as Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane feels he needs to have more depth in the right-back position where he currently only has the pacey Thapelo Morena together with former Bafana Bafana international Anele Ngcongca.

