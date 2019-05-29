Zwane set to return to Sundowns

Zwane spent the entire campaign with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit and Downs were believed to have decided to extend his loan spell at Abafana Bes’thende.

However, it now appears as though the right-back could be returning to Chloorkop as Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane feels he needs to have more depth in the right-back position where he currently only has the pacey Thapelo Morena together with former Bafana Bafana international Anele Ngcongca.

