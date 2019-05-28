Swallows set to return to PSL?

The Swallows management held their annual general meeting past weekend where it was revealed they could bid for the status of Bloemfontein Celtic or Mbombela United.

“They have been silently working on getting funding and they are now ready to make their move. They will try for Celtic’s status but that will be a shot in the dark. They are more likely to succeed with Mbombela because theirs is a little cheaper and the club has no other overheads,” said the source.

