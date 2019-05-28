Lebese advised not to return to Sundowns

The informant says next season’s plans have already been outlined by the technical staff and the winger is not part of those plans.

READ: Sundowns star Jali accused of alienating teammates

“At Sundowns we always think about the future because the team is always involved in many games. So to overcome all of that there is always prior planning and that includes the number of players who will be used and how the squad is going to be managed.

“There will be a couple of new faces in the team and some players who are on loan, like George, will find it hard, they might not play at all. I think it’s best for him to stay at SuperSport because I believe he can offer the club something, but coming back to Sundowns would be a huge step back for him,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.