Chiefs set to send Letlotlo out on loan again

Kaizer Chiefs striker Emmanuel “Adebayor” Letlotlo is set to be sent on loan for the second time since he signed with the senior team in 2016.

READ: Chiefs set to sack those too big for their boots?

The 25-year-old has not got game time at Amakhosi, which forced the club to loan him out to Baroka FC in 2018 before he returned to the club in January.

“It’s not working for him at Chiefs. I just don’t know what is going on because he showed so much potential during his days playing in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge. But, again, it also didn’t work out at Baroka. I heard that he will be sent on loan once again because he doesn’t really fit into the plans of the coach,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.