Pirates set to keep ‘invaluable’ Makola

That raised questions, with reports suggesting that the midfielder is looking to find a new home where he will get to play.

However, a source at the club says the 33-year-old will be at the club in the next campaign.

“Makola is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and his experience is going to help the club very much,” the source said.

“The club is going to compete in Africa again next season and you need players like Makola, who have been there. He might have stayed on the bench a lot last season, but he is still one of the top midfielders. He won’t go anywhere, plus the coach wants to have a balanced squad next season.”

