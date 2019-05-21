Chiefs set to sack those too big for their boots?

Phakaaathi has heard the club’s management will be looking to fix things.

“The management are not happy at all with the performances of some players and the way they think they are big names. Some think they are even bigger than the club. People will be left surprised when the changes start happening because some big names will be sacked,” said a source.

As reported earlier, the Chiefs management has called for a meeting with Middendorp this week.

A source close to Chiefs told Phakaaathi that Middendorp will be asked to give a detailed report on what has gone wrong at Chiefs for the past couple of months leading to the shock 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

