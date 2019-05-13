Mgosi 13.5.2019 10:14 am

Ajax’s encrypted tweet sparks Celtic status rumours

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ari Efstathiou, CEO of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town caused a stir on social media on Monday when they tweeted what looked like a Bloemfontein Celtic logo.

Recent reports have suggested that Ajax have bought the Premiership status of Siwelele, but nothing has been confirmed by either party.

Now with Ajax having posted what looked like a Celtic logo, many people are taking it as the Urban Warriors’ way of confirming the deal.

Ajax finished in position four on the National First Division log, losing out to Tshakhuma on goal difference, having finished on the same number of points as the Venda-based side.

 

