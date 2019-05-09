Sundowns star stalls talk over new contract

It is unclear as to why Vilakazi has not renewed but sources have revealed he might be looking to continue his career elsewhere.

“He was focusing on his recovery and delayed the talks but now that he is fully fit, he is still dilly-dallying on the issue. This has raised some rumours about his future, with some believing he could leave the club.

“It would be a big loss for Sundowns if that were to happen and could be damaging to the team as he is one of their trusted players,” said a source.

ALSO READ: Sundowns star Manyisa set to push for loan move?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.