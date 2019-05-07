Pirates striker attracts European interest

A source said clubs have monitored Shonga over the past few months and were impressed with his work-rate.

They believe he can be more lethal with proper coaching.

“He is still young and has lots of potential. What makes him special is his spirit and he always gives his best. The Pirates fans have been unhappy with his contribution but he has kept a cool head which is what impressed the scouts. They believe he could make it in Europe,” said a source.

