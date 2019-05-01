Unhappy Pirates midfielder to seek loan move

Phakaaathi has learnt that Orlando Pirates midfielder Meshack Maphangule is unhappy with the lack of game time since he signed in June last year.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made only four appearances in all competitions this season.

“Maphangule showed promise and a lot was expected of him. The main worry is that when he was given a chance, he was played out of position, being used as a striker. His preferred position is in midfield where he can run the show.

“He has great vision and his passing is great. He is not happy that he hasn’t been given a chance to prove himself in that role and could ask for a loan move next season,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.