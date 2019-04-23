Pirates rekindle interest in Wits’ Hlatshwayo

Sources have revealed that the Buccaneers are even willing to sacrifice a few of their players to ensure the Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana captain joins them for next season.

“It is no secret that the player wants to play for Pirates but the clubs could not reach an agreement last season time. But the talks are on again and Pirates are making an offer that Wits might find difficult to resist,” said a source.

The 29-year-old Hlatshwayo has been a consistent performer for Wits and Gavin Hunt might not be open to the idea of letting him go.

