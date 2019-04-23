Mgosi 23.4.2019 10:14 am

Pirates rekindle interest in Wits’ Hlatshwayo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are said to be working around the clock to ensure that they land long time target Thulani Hlatshwayo this time around.

Sources have revealed that the Buccaneers are even willing to sacrifice a few of their players to ensure the Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana captain joins them for next season.

“It is no secret that the player wants to play for Pirates but the clubs could not reach an agreement last season time. But the talks are on again and Pirates are making an offer that Wits might find difficult to resist,” said a source.

The 29-year-old Hlatshwayo has been a consistent performer for Wits and Gavin Hunt might not be open to the idea of letting him go.

ALSO READ: Stars to try and poach Pirates assistant coach?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Hunt calls on Keet to make decision on Wits future 17.4.2019
Micho hopes Maela bought Bafana ticket to Egypt 17.4.2019
Title is ours for the taking, says Pirates defender 17.4.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 