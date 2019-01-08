Chiefs working on a surprise big signing

A source said a number of meetings have been held at Naturena between coach Ernst Middendorp and the management as they discuss the kind of players they need, but Phakaaathi understands that at the top of the list is a defensive midfielder who is capable of starting attacks with accurate passes.

“They are talking to some players but the names have been kept secret this time around and we have no clue who they are, but I understand it is big-name players.

“There are also a few who might be released and it will surprise some people when that happens,” said a source.

