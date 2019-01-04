Lebese hints at Kaizer Chiefs move?

Lebese, who is notorious for sending hints on his social media pages, is on his way out of Mamelodi Sundowns after failing to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team.

Over the last couple of months, the winger has been reduced into a spectator at Chloorkop and as reported by Phakaaathi earlier both parties are keen to part ways.

As reported by Phakaaathi last month, Lebese was asked a question by a fan on Instagram about which team he would like to join when he leaves Sundowns and the winger said he would like to play for Amakhosi again.

On Thursday, Lebese took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and Willard Katsande.

“Walk by faith @Itukhune32,” read a caption on his post.

