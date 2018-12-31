Davids set to reunite with Middendorp at Chiefs?

Davids was recently sacked by Maritbzurg United following a string of poor results.

He has since been replaced by former Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral.

“Ernst wanted Fadlu to join him as his assistant when he took over at Chiefs, but Fadlu was not keen to leave Maritzburg. He thought he could change things around, but he could not. Now that he is available, Ernst wants him to join his technical team at Chiefs,” a source close to Chiefs told Phakaaathi.

Chiefs have appointed former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as their assistant coach.

It’s not clear at this stage if Davids will be the second assistant coach or if he will be allocated another role in the Chiefs technical team.

