Chiefs join race for Ajax striker

Nxumalo has not been getting much game time at Ajax as he was hindered by injuries but a source said Middendorp believes he can get the best out of him if he signs.

“He is a quality player and if he is in a good team where he is given a chance and gets a good supply of balls, he can be dangerous. Chiefs are playing well under Middendorp and he could be the final piece (in the jigsaw) that he needs to turn Amakhosi into a mean machine again,” said the source.

