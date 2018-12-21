Pirates rekindle interest in Wits and Bafana captain

Orlando Pirates are said to have rekindled their interest in Thulani Hlatshwayo and are doing everything to ensure they get the Bafana Bafana captain from Bidvest Wits in the January transfer window.

The Buccaneers wanted Hlatshwayo in June but negotiations broke down as the Students were unwilling to let go of their prized captain.

READ: Sundowns star eyes shock Pirates move

“They will be negotiating again as they still want Hlatshwayo because of his experience. He is seen as a future Bucs captain and he is also willing to don the famous black and white of Pirates.

“I have heard that Pirates will even offer some of their players in a swap deal if push comes to the shove,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.