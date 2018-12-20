Sundowns defender: I found happiness with Mshoza

Bafana Bafana star and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca and musician Nomasonto ‘Mshoza’ Maswanganyi have spoken out about their romance. Though the two seem to have had bad past relationships, it seems they may have found their happily-ever-after, though Ngcongca said he did not want to get ahead of himself.

“He’s the one. It feels right this time,” said Mshoza, while Ngcongca told Drum: “All I can say is that I’m happy. At the moment, she is the one.”

The 35-year-old musician said she found someone who respected her, a sentiment the 31-year-old defender shared, saying Mshoza showed him love and respect.

Ngcongca told the magazine that he ended his nine-year relationship with the mother of his child “a month ago” because there was no respect.

“I ended the relationship because I have found happiness with Sonto,” he told the publication.

Mshoza reportedly also told the publication the two had been “together for a few months” and she even watched his matches live when she had the time.

The two have introduced each other to their children.

Mshoza said she had forgiven her estranged husband, adding that she missed him and prayed for him, in an interview with TshisaLIVE early this year.

She said: “Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously, as a person that I stayed with for three years‚ I can’t lie now and say I don’t miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don’t want to lie‚ I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him.”

She left her husband Thuthukani Mvula after accusing him of assaulting her and cheating. Mvula, who has denied the allegations, was released on R5,000 bail after handing himself into police.

Read more: Mshoza ‘misses’ her allegedly abusive husband, has ‘forgiven’ him

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.