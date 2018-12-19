; Chiefs stars relieved to see Solinas leave – The Citizen
 
Chiefs stars relieved to see Solinas leave

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas, former coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The departure of Giovanni Solinas from Kaizer Chiefs has made many players happy, a source at the club has told Phakaaathi.

Solinas was believed to have had his favourites at the club, making other players feel marginalised.

“If you see the players now you will notice they have more freedom and are happy to be at the club. This is something that has been missing in the last couple of months and that’s why there was no improvement in the team.

“We have quality players but results weren’t coming our way because of the instability in the team and Solinas’ favouritism,” said the source.

