Sundowns star eyes shock Pirates move

Sources have told Phakaaathi that Lebese has been having talks with Pirates technical team regarding the move which would come as a shock to many.

“Rhulani had a hand in him moving to Sundowns and he had a good relationship with him and now believes he can revive his career if they were to reunite. It is going to be difficult but with (Luvuyo) Memela out with a long-term injury Pirates only have (Paseka) Mako and (Vincent) Pule as left-footed midfielders and Lebese could fill the void.

“His height gives him an advantage over Mako,” said the source.

