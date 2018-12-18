; Sundowns star eyes shock Pirates move – The Citizen
 
Mgosi 18.12.2018 10:25 am

Sundowns star eyes shock Pirates move

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

George Lebese has set his sights on a move to Orlando Pirates, where he believes he can do better under Rhulani Mokoena and Micho Sredojevic.

Sources have told Phakaaathi that Lebese has been having talks with Pirates technical team regarding the move which would come as a shock to many.

“Rhulani had a hand in him moving to Sundowns and he had a good relationship with him and now believes he can revive his career if they were to reunite. It is going to be difficult but with (Luvuyo) Memela out with a long-term injury Pirates only have (Paseka) Mako and (Vincent) Pule as left-footed midfielders and Lebese could fill the void.

“His height gives him an advantage over Mako,” said the source.

 

