Musona sounds out a return to Chiefs

According to sources, Knowledge Musona has revealed he is open to a move back to Amakhosi in the next transfer window as he is struggling to adapt at Belgian giants Andelecht.

“I think he has had enough overseas and wants to come back home. His wishes were to end up in the English Premier League or one of the top four leagues in Europe, but now age is no longer on his side and he wants to be at a team where he will be fully appreciated. He knows he has a place at Chiefs and now that (Khama) Billiat is also there, he is willing to go back,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.