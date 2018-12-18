; Musona sounds out a return to Chiefs – The Citizen
 
Mgosi 18.12.2018 09:56 am

Musona sounds out a return to Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs fans could be in for a pleasant start to their year if what Phakaaathi sources are whispering is to be believed. 

According to sources, Knowledge Musona has revealed he is open to a move back to Amakhosi in the next transfer window as he is struggling to adapt at Belgian giants Andelecht.

“I think he has had enough overseas and wants to come back home. His wishes were to end up in the English Premier League or one of the top four leagues in Europe, but now age is no longer on his side and he wants to be at a team where he will be fully appreciated. He knows he has a place at Chiefs and now that (Khama) Billiat is also there, he is willing to go back,” said the source.

