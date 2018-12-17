; Jacob Zuma says his agent will be ‘in touch’ with coach Benni McCarthy – The Citizen
 
Jacob Zuma says his agent will be ‘in touch’ with coach Benni McCarthy

Though the former president’s first choice is Bafana, he seems happy to play for Cape Town City as a second option.

Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be living his best life despite all his legal problems, and his Twitter account is demonstrating exactly that.

The former president seems to have set his eyes on being a soccer star next, and he would like to play for Bafana Bafana.

He posted a video of himself playing soccer with kids, and he seems to be pretty fit. He is known for his exercise regime and avoiding alcohol.

“Someone tell Stuart Baxter I’m match fit,” he said.

Though the national team has not responded to the former president’s wish to join the club, Cape Town City grabbed the opportunity and told him coach Benni McCarthy was watching his skills.

“Yerrr, I’m so happy! My agent will be in touch. he he he he,” tweeted the former president.

Perhaps Cape Town City supporters should prepare themselves for a new striker.

