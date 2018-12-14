ABC Motsepe side extends a hand to Chabangu

The club have announced that they have invited Chabangu to join them and he is expected to start training with them in January.

A picture of a ragged-looking Chabangu made rounds on social media in the past few weeks and left people feeling sorry for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows star.

Also said to be on the verge of joining the ABC Motsepe side is former Orlando Pirates striker Fikru Lemassa.

