Mgosi 14.12.2018 10:17 am

Chiefs lay down the law for Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, new Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp and football manager Bobby Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs had a sit down with their new coach Ernst Middendorp where they laid down the law for him in terms of the club’s image and public relations policy.

Middendorp is known to be temperamental and has been in a few verbal sparring bouts with members of the media and team officials alike in the past.

But a source has revealed that Amakhosi sat him down and made sure he understood that he has to be professional at all times.

“That was one of the concerns the management had about him and they had to iron it out. He seems a lot matured now and understands that he doesn’t have to scold or shout at people to get his point across,” said the source.

