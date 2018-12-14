Chiefs lay down the law for Middendorp

Middendorp is known to be temperamental and has been in a few verbal sparring bouts with members of the media and team officials alike in the past.

But a source has revealed that Amakhosi sat him down and made sure he understood that he has to be professional at all times.

“That was one of the concerns the management had about him and they had to iron it out. He seems a lot matured now and understands that he doesn’t have to scold or shout at people to get his point across,” said the source.

